Fulham set to smash club transfer record with marquee January signing

Fulham are reportedly prepared to break their club record signing fee in the January window opens.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cottagers are set to prioritise a new forward in the New Year.

Among the Premier League’s lowest scorers following Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer and Raul Jimenez continuing to misfire, Fulham’s need for a new striker is obvious.

And with a new hitman top of Marco Silva’s agenda, Fulham are thought to be willing to match their manager’s ambition by sanctioning what would be a club record purchase.

Fulham’s current transfer record signing is the reported £25 million they paid Nice in 2018 to sign midfielder Jean Michael Seri. However, that record won’t be in place for much longer with the London-based club set to splash out more than £40 million on a forward in January.

Names have not been mentioned, but with the club clearly backing their manager, the focus must now turn to identifying the right target to lead the side’s attacking line.