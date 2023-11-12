Erik Ten Hag blocked Man United’s summer approach for Aston Villa ace

Erik Ten Hag reportedly blocked a transfer approach from Manchester United to Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Dutch manager vetoed the club’s attempts to sign Martinez.
In need of a new number one following David De Gea’s decision to leave the club after 12 years in the summer, United ended up signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

However, Martinez was thought to be the club’s preferred choice before Ten Hag blocked any attempts to bring the 2022 World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

It is not known whether or not Villa would have accepted United’s offer, or even if the player would have agreed to the move, but it is certainly nice to know that your number one is so highly rated… That’s if you’re a Villa fan, of course.

