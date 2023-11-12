Video: Erling Haaland scores from the spot to give Manchester City the lead

Erling Haaland gives Manchester City the lead from spot after a foul by Cucurella on the striker.

The Chelsea defender found himself out of position, and in a desperate attempt to stop Haaland, he appeared to pull him down.

The referee pointed at the spot and after a brief VAR review, the penalty was given.

Haaland stepped up and did what he does best giving City the lead at Stamford Bridge.

