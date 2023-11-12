Video: Erling Haaland scores from the spot to give Manchester City the lead

Erling Haaland gives Manchester City the lead from spot after a foul by Cucurella on the striker.
The Chelsea defender found himself out of position, and in a desperate attempt to stop Haaland, he appeared to pull him down.
The referee pointed at the spot and after a brief VAR review, the penalty was given.
Haaland stepped up and did what he does best giving City the lead at Stamford Bridge.
Watch below:
Erling Haaland puts City ahead at Chelsea after a controversial VAR penalty ?
"They've both got a piece of each other but he doesn't let go."
Stream LIVE, or on-demand after, here ? https://t.co/tSmadJ11sr#OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/3GojupDR0E
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 12, 2023
Manchester City were awarded a penalty and took an early lead after this foul on Marc Cucurella.
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NOgcmzWAb9
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 12, 2023