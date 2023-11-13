Newcastle United set January sights on Premier League centre-back

Newcastle United will reportedly target Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims Eddie Howe has made the Toffees’ centre-back his top defensive target ahead of the winter window.

Although a new midfielder is likely to be top of the Magpies’ agenda following Sandro Tonali’s 10-month suspension for illegal betting activity, a new defender is also needed at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are thought to view Branthwaite as 31-year-old Fabian Schar’s long-term successor. Howe must act quickly though – other top clubs are keeping tabs on the Carlisle-born defender, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Although Branthwaite has been on Everton’s books since 2019, after spending last season out on loan with Dutch side PSV, it has been this campaign that has seen the 21-year-old really breakthrough.

Quickly becoming an important part of Sean Dyche’s backline, Branthwaite, who has four years left on his contract, is on course to develop into one of England’s most reliable defenders.