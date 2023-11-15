Newcastle United could look to sign a quality goal scorer when the transfer window reopens in January.

They have been overly reliant on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson recently. Both players are currently sidelined with an injury and Wilson’s injury record in particular is a cause for concern.

Newcastle need to invest in a striker midway through the season and a report from the Chronicle has now linked them with a move for the Bundesliga star Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for VfB Stuttgart and he has 16 goals across all competitions this season. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle and he has the ability to make an immediate impact in the Premier League as well. The striker has an abundance of experience and he should be able to adapt to a new league quickly.

The striker reportedly has a £15.2 million release clause in his contract and Newcastle should look to trigger it in January. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and therefore finances should not be a problem. In addition to that, Guirassy seems to be in the form of his life and signing a player of his quality for the reported fee could prove to be a major bargain.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they need to bring in the right reinforcements in January in order to finish the season strongly. Apart from a quality striker, they should look to invest in a defensive midfielder as well, especially after the ban of Sandro Tonali.