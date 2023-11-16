Aston Villa manager Unai Emery showered praise on his captain, John McGinn, following the Scotland international’s standout performance in Villa’s 3-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday.

McGinn contributed to Villa’s success by scoring a brilliant 20-yard strike just before half-time, and he played a crucial role in Ollie Watkins’ goal in the 64th minute, maintaining Villa’s flawless home record and keeping them just three points shy of the top of the Premier League table.

After the game against Fulham, Emery heaped praise on his midfielder: “He is himself very demanding. He is competitive, he always is ready to play, physically as well. I think when he is not training or playing he is resting – his energy always is full,” quote via Bein Sport.

This season, McGinn has notched three goals and provided two assists for Villa, via Transfermarkt, who currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League. Additionally, he has found the back of the net twice in the Europa Conference League. But often, the Scotsman isn’t always singled out for praise in a team consisting of more eye-catching players like Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby and even Douglas Luiz.

Villa’s triumph at Villa Park marked the sixth consecutive home league victory this season, a record that brings them within a point of the top four and just three points off the league leaders, matching the post-war club record of 13 successive top-flight home wins achieved in 1983.