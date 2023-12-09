Video: Aston Villa at it again as John McGinn turns Arsenal’s Ben White to take lead

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa are at it again on Saturday evening as John McGinn has given Unai Emery’s side the lead over Arsenal at Villa Park. 

The Birmingham club were immense midweek as they defeated Man City 1-0 and taking on another title contender today, Villa have got off to the perfect start within the opening 10 minutes.

The goal came following a good chance for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Villa punished the winger for that miss minutes later as Leon Bailey picked out McGinn in the box before the 29-year-old turned Ben White to put the ball in the net.

If the result stays like this, Aston Villa would move to within three points of first place.

More Stories Ben White John McGinn

