Premier League team of the week: Bournemouth dominate after thrashing Man Utd, plus Liverpool & Spurs stars

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting as many as four Bournemouth players after their superb performance to earn a surprise 3-0 win away to Manchester United.

The Cherries thoroughly deserved to come away from Old Trafford with that big win, and so it’s perhaps not too surprising now to see Dominic Solanke, Marcos Senesi, Milos Kerkez and Lewis Cook making Crooks’ line up for his BBC Sport column.

Elsewhere, two Liverpool players made it in, with Mohamed Salah and Alisson the stand-out performers from the Reds’ 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace which ultimately ended up sending them top of the league.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is another big name to make it in, with Spurs getting back to winning ways by beating Newcastle United 4-1, while Manchester City also ended their poor recent run by winning 2-1 away to Luton Town, with Bernardo Silva selected as their stand-out player as he scored the equaliser.

Overall, it’s a bit surreal to see so many Bournemouth players in a team of the week, but there’s no doubt they deserved it after such an impressive win over United that will live long in the memory of their fans.