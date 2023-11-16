Exclusive: Man United board sent strong message by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Although it hasn’t yet been officially announced that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken up his expected position at Man United, the INEOS chief has wasted no time in making his mark at the club.

It’s clear that the football side of the business at the Red Devils needed an overhaul, and the moves that are made now might well see immediate and long-overdue rewards for the club.

Certainly, Sir Jim has appeared to send a strong message to the Man United board ahead of his expected arrival.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano said:

“It was an historical day at Manchester United because, after 16 years, Richard Arnold left his role as CEO of the club.

“This huge news can be seen as the first message from Sir Jim Ratcliffe – set to buy a 25% minority stake in the club – to the wider board at the club.”

There are bound to be other tweaks that will occur once Sir Jim has got his feet under the table, with Man United very much a work in process over the next few months.

His every move is likely to be monitored by a fan base that have grown tired of watching the Glazer family destroy their club.

He surely can’t do any worse, and the Old Trafford faithful will surely be hoping that he does an awful lot better.

The removal of Arnold is clearly a significant step for all involved and it remains to be seen if these initial decisions prove to be what’s required at the club.