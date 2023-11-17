David Raya has revealed how grateful he is to have joined Arsenal after completing a move in the summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper signed on loan from Brentford with many expecting the Gunners to make the move permanent once they have the funds available.

Fans were surprised by the acquisition of the 28-year-old as they considered Aaron Ramsdale still a fantastic goalkeeper and believed that he did not deserve to lose his place.

With the fans already sceptical about the signing, Raya’s shaky start to life in North London didn’t help sway the opinion of supporters.

But he has since settled down and has been given his first cap for Spain as a result.

Starting in La Roja’s 3-1 win against Cyprus on Thursday, the goalkeeper expressed how happy he was to sign for Mikel Arteta’s side after the game.

“It is a privilege to be a starter at Arsenal and come here,” Raya told AS.

“It is a gift that the coach has given me. Happy and grateful.

“Coming here is a privilege and a dream. For me it is a dream come true. It is my debut in a qualifier. Grateful.”

At least for the foreseeable future, Raya will be Arsenal’s number one and will play a pivotal role in their quest to dethrone Manchester City.