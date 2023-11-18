England team news vs North Macedonia

North Macedonia (4th in EURO Qualifying Group C) take on England (1st in EURO Qualifying Group C) on Monday 20th of November, at the Tose Proeski Arena, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, England smashed North Macedonia 7-0. Goals from Bukayo Saka (x3), Harry Kane (x2), Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips for the Three Lions.

North Macedonia lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 5-2 to Italy. Goals from Matteo Darmian, Federico Chiesa (x2), Giacomo Raspadori and Stephen El Shaarawy for Italy, and a brace from Jani Atanasov for North Macedonia.

England however won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Malta 2-0. Goals from Harry Kane and an own goal to secure the victory for the Three Lions.

How to watch North Macedonia vs England

  • Date: Monday, November 20th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)
  • TV Network: Channel 4
  • Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

Team News:

England have a long list of injury absentees, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, James Maddison, Levi Colwill, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson, John Stones, Luke Shaw and Lewis Dunk.

Predicted XI:

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski, Musliu, Serafimov, Manev, Alioski, Elazi, Ademi, Dimoski, Elmas, Bardhi, Miovski.

England: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Guehi, Walker, Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Foden, Palmer, Kane, Saka.

