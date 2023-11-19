Video: Shocking scenes as Mo Salah almost gets attacked by a group of opposition fans during Egypt’s 2-0 win over Sierra Leone

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Mo Salah was seemingly under attack by a group of opposition fans during Egypt’s world cup qualifier game against Sierra Leone.

Egypt won the game 2-0 with Trezeguet scoring both goals.

But it was one incident that became the talking point.

In shocking scenes, a group of opposition supporters invaded the pitch and seemingly charged at Mo Salah to attack him.

Watch below:

Questions need to be asked of the poor security arrangements that allowed the group to charge at the Egyptian players and the slow response from them.

More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.