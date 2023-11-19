Video: Shocking scenes as Mo Salah almost gets attacked by a group of opposition fans during Egypt’s 2-0 win over Sierra Leone

Liverpool star Mo Salah was seemingly under attack by a group of opposition fans during Egypt’s world cup qualifier game against Sierra Leone.

Egypt won the game 2-0 with Trezeguet scoring both goals.

But it was one incident that became the talking point.

In shocking scenes, a group of opposition supporters invaded the pitch and seemingly charged at Mo Salah to attack him.

Watch below:

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah almost gets attacked by opposition fans who ran into the pitch during the match while playing for Egypt. ?: @tpk31_darwizzy pic.twitter.com/tgfTWGieKO — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 19, 2023

Questions need to be asked of the poor security arrangements that allowed the group to charge at the Egyptian players and the slow response from them.