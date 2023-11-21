Former Arsenal goalkeeper backs Aaron Ramsdale ahead of weekend return

Aaron Ramsdale is set to start for the Gunners in the Premier League for the first time since the September international break this weekend.

The English goalkeeper was quickly pushed out of the starting eleven after the signing of David Raya in the summer.

The Spaniard arrived on loan from Brentford but due to the Premier League rules, he is not eligible to play against his former side on Saturday evening.

This has opened the door ever so slightly for Ramsdale to try and impress Mikel Arteta with former goalkeeping legend, David Seaman, stating that he needs to consistently play to be in contention for England.

“If he’s not playing [for Arsenal], it’s going to affect his [England] chances,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Going into next summer, where Aaron is really pushing to become England goalkeeper – he needs to be playing.

“Aaron’s too good to be a number two, that is for sure.”

The 25-year-old’s last start for the Gunners came in his side’s 3-1 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup last month.

Although Arteta has spoken about rotating goalkeepers, he has yet to back this up with action as speculation grows over a potential January move for Ramsdale.