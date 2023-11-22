Exclusive: Chelsea star not an option for European giants in January but other moves on the table

Fabrizio Romano has stated on numerous occasions that Trevoh Chalobah will leave Chelsea in January in search of more game time but a move to Bayern Munich is not on the cards.

The German champions tried to sign the centre-back on Deadline Day this summer but the move never materialised. The defender has worked with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea before and would have provided the Bayern coach with cover for his current central defenders.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explains that Chalobah is no longer an option for Bayern, but the 24-year-old will have other possible moves on the table during the upcoming transfer window.

“I have told you multiple times that Trevoh Chalobah will not stay at Chelsea beyond the January transfer window as he wants to play regular football,” Romano said.

“There are rumours about many clubs being interested in the player from England and Germany. I want to clarify that for Bayern Munich, Chalobah is no longer a priority. He was a priority on Deadline Day this summer as he had previously played under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea but the deal collapsed because of the different closing times of the transfer windows in each country.

“There are possibilities in other countries for Chalobah in January, including England, so let’s see what happens.”