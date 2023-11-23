Man United star considering approach that could leave Erik ten Hag short in key area for a month

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly been approached by the DR Congo national team over representing them at AFCON between January and February.

Wan-Bissaka has previously represented England at Under-21 level, but he has now been given the opportunity to switch international allegiance, and is considering the offer, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen what the 25-year-old will end up deciding, but it could be a blow for Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, as it would mean losing the player for potentially a month as the tournament runs from January 13th until February 11th.

United have already had so many issues this season because of injuries to key players, so losing Wan-Bissaka for that long is far from ideal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
The player Chelsea fans all want to see spotted in training ahead of Newcastle clash
Man United & Liverpool given potential boost in pursuit of €60million transfer
Liverpool legend Luis Suarez gives ultimate praise to current Reds star

The former Crystal Palace defender may, however, feel that this is too good an opportunity to turn down as he struggles to work his way into the England fold at senior level.

Wan-Bissaka is surely good enough to play at major tournaments and it will be interesting to see what he decides.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.