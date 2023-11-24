Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and they are now preparing a potential move for him in the coming months. The 22-year-old defender has established himself as a key player for Wolves since joining them for a fee of around £10 million.

Chelsea are looking to add more depth to the left-back department and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The Blues could cash in on Ian Maatsen in the coming months and Marc Cucurella has been quite underwhelming with his performances. Signing a left-back could prove to be a wise decision and Rayan Ait-Nouri could compete with Ben Chilwell for the starting spot.

The 22-year-old is now a seasoned Premier League defender, and he should be able to make an immediate impact if he moves to Stamford Bridge.

The opportunity to join Chelsea will be an attractive option for the player as well. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Although Chelsea have not been at their best since last season, they are used to competing for major trophies and they have the resources to get back to the top of English football once again.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea come forward with an official proposal to sign the 22-year-old in the coming months now.

Meanwhile, the report from 90 Min adds that Liverpool have been tracking the 22-year-old defender as well. They could certainly use more quality and depth in their defensive unit and signing a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson would be ideal. The 22-year-old Wolves defender could prove to be a useful addition and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.