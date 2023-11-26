Video: Rodrygo bags his brace with a superb solo run

He already has one stunning goal in this game against Cadiz. Now Rodrygo has two.

The Brazilian continues to wow the world this season scoring what seems to be epic goal after epic goal.

??| GOAL: Rodrygo has a brace! Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/FlRjZtRygd — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 26, 2023

Real Madrid’s star forward now has five La Liga goals to his name after this excellent piece of skill, taking on the entire defence all by himself and sitting down everybody in the process. Apart from the travelling Real Madrid fans who we went crazy in the away end on the 64th minute.

Los Blancos now sit at the top of the tree in La Liga, but only by a point to surprise outfit Girona.