Two players missing from Arsenal training ahead of RC Lens game

Arsenal could be without two key players for tomorrow night’s Champions League game against RC Lens.

The Gunners, who will welcome the French side to the Emirates on Wednesday, know a point could be enough to book their place in the competition’s knockout rounds.

However, if Mikel Arteta’s side are to continue their Group B dominance and beat RC Lens tomorrow night, the Spaniard might have to do so without the help of Ben White and Fabio Vieira.

That’s because, according to journalist James Benge, both players have missed their side’s final training session.

White failed to start in his side’s 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday but was good enough to make the substitute’s bench. Vieira was also ruled out but through suspension after the Portuguese midfielder was sent off for a nasty challenge on Burnley’s Josh Brownhill earlier in the month.

Arsenal’s Champions League group game against RC Lens, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday, will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.