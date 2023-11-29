Bukayo Saka has emphasised that he doesn’t require rest despite concerns over his injury status after a robust challenge during Arsenal’s 6-0 victory over RC Lens.

The 22-year-old winger, who bounced back from the knock to contribute to Gabriel Jesus’s goal and score himself, was substituted by Mikel Arteta after 65 minutes with Arsenal leading 5-0.

Despite worries about defenders targeting Saka, he effortlessly navigated Lens’ vulnerable defence in a comfortable victory for the Gunners, securing top spot in Champions League Group B with a match to spare after Jorginho’s late penalty.

Saka admitted that he disagreed with his manager Mikel Arteta, after the Spanish coach told the press he thought his star player needed a rest.

“Not really! “I wanted to play 90 minutes if I’m going to be honest,” he told TNT Sport.

You can understand Arteta for wanting to protect Saka, because he contributes so much to the Gunners. The England international has three goals and four assists in five Champions League games this term, while also contributing in the Premier League with four goals and five assists in 12 starts.

He is Arsenal’s most creative player in both competitions, averaging 2.2 key passes in the Champions League and 2.7 key passes in the Premier League, according to SofaScore.