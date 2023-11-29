Video: Magical Arsenal sensationally score three goals in six minutes vs Lens

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have steamrolled RC Lens in their Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s side are 4-0 ahead after just 27 minutes.

The Gunners are looking to cement the top spot in their group and took the lead after 13 minutes through Kai Havertz.

Eight minutes later, Gabriel Jesus would add a second, before Saka and Martinelli would score three and four all within the space of six minutes.

It has been a sensational performance from Arsenal so far and Arteta can already think about resting players for the weekend.

