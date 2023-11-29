Video: Magical Arsenal sensationally score three goals in six minutes vs Lens

Arsenal have steamrolled RC Lens in their Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s side are 4-0 ahead after just 27 minutes.

The Gunners are looking to cement the top spot in their group and took the lead after 13 minutes through Kai Havertz.

Eight minutes later, Gabriel Jesus would add a second, before Saka and Martinelli would score three and four all within the space of six minutes.

It has been a sensational performance from Arsenal so far and Arteta can already think about resting players for the weekend.

World Class Finish from Gabriel Jesus ? pic.twitter.com/w5H5tP1Sgo — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) November 29, 2023

??| GOAL: Saka scores for Arsenal Arsenal 3-0 Lens pic.twitter.com/iC4tTpQY29 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 29, 2023

WHAT A GOAL GABRIEL MARTINELLI. pic.twitter.com/FISbrwK1yE — All Things Brasil™ ?? (@SelecaoTalk) November 29, 2023

Jesus skips around the Lens defender to double Arsenal's lead. ? pic.twitter.com/K2uJpgA9Bf — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

ARSENAL GET THREE IN TEN MINUTES. ? This time it's Saka who gets on the scoresheet! pic.twitter.com/RN0HFbwSfy — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

Arsenal mean business! Gabriel Martinelli get their FOURTH and it is not even 30 minutes into the match. ? The assist from Tomiyasu though. ? pic.twitter.com/ljzrEGTvsF — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 29, 2023

Pictures from + Foot, beIN Sports, Canal + and CBS Sports.