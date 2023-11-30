“It would be a bitter blow” – pundit gives verdict on Vincent Kompany’s job if Burnley lose to Sheffield United

Vincent Kompany is reportedly under less pressure at Burnley than Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United, as there is belief that Kompany can “bring them back stronger” in two years’ time.

Both teams, considered among the worst in the Premier League, face off in a crucial match at Turf Moor this weekend, with the two clubs having a combined goal difference of -45.

Despite the challenging situation, there is comparatively less speculation about Kompany’s future than Heckingbottom’s. In the summer Burnley spent approximately €111 million, per Transfermarkt. Meanwhile Sheffield United spent €64 million. But the amount of money Kompany spent isn’t recognisable when you look at the Clarets play.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, Chris Sutton gave his verdict on “It’s all kicking off” podcast:

“This one is very interesting because for the loser it feels like for even the hardcore Burnley fans that have stuck with Kompany it would be a bitter blow to lose at home to Sheffield United, and I’m sure there will be a few fans for whom the doubt starts to creep in about the manager.”

Sutton has been very vocal about the Blades being one of the poorest Premier League teams in history, and so have other pundits. But we aren’t seeing the same energy towards Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.