Leicester City fear winger could join Everton very soon

Leicester City FC
Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer is reportedly wanted by Everton and Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the young winger is on both Premier League club’s mid-season shortlists.

It has been claimed that Everton and Palace are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s game time with the Toffees ‘considering a move’ and the Eagles believing he is a player who ‘fits the bill’ at Selhurst Park.

McAteer has just 18 months left on his contract so failure to reach an agreement over an extension could see him leave the Foxes on a free transfer in the near future.

Since being promoted to the first team at the start of the season, McAteer, who came through the Foxes’ youth academy, has scored five goals in 17 games in all competitions.

