Everton line up move to sign Leicester City winger

Everton are reportedly lining up a January transfer window move to sign impressive young Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer.

The 22-year-old has finally become more of a regular in the Leicester first-team this season, and is impressing in the Championship, with the Foxes leading the way at the top of the table as they push for a return to the Premier League.

Still, there could be bad news ahead as Everton potentially look to raid Leicester for one of their most exciting talents, with McAteer firmly on the Toffees’ radar.

One potential issue for Everton, however, is that they may have to be cautious with their spending after previously being found to have broken the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.