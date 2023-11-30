Manchester City are reportedly growing tired of waiting for a resolution in the ongoing investigation into Lucas Paqueta’s betting activity.

Although he denies any wrongdoing, Paqueta, 26, is currently being investigated by sporting authorities after alleged suspicious betting activity was flagged from an address near the Brazilian’s hometown near Rio.

The FA’s ongoing investigation has stalled Manchester City’s pursuit, despite the treble-winners already agreeing a reported £80 million transfer fee with West Ham United and personal terms with the player (Sky Sports).

And now, according to a recent report from Football Transfers, the Citizens, after growing tired of waiting for an outcome, are preparing to pull the plug on the potential deal for the Hammers’ midfielder, and could instead turn their attention to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

It has been claimed that Gnabry, 28, is a player of ‘significant interest’ to Pep Guardiola, and one that could be targeted as an alternative to Paqueta.

Gnabry has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, but after falling out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel and starting just three Bundesliga games this season, seeing the Stuttgart-born wide-man offloaded in the coming windows would no longer be such a surprise.