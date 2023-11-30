Man United and Chelsea set for disappointment in pursuit of ace with 13 goals in 13 games

Both Man United and Chelsea have seen better days as far as club success goes.

Under Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, the Premier League rivals are once again emerging as contenders for various silverware but are very much works in progress at this stage.

With respect, neither can compare with the likes of Man City or Arsenal at this point, though that’s not to say within the next 12 to 18 months that they won’t be back at the top table of domestic and European football.

All it needs is for something to click, and once that confidence comes flooding back, there’ll be no stopping the juggernaut.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

In any event, both teams appear destined for disappointment in their pursuit of one striker that’s having a brilliant 2023/24 season so far.

According to 90Min, Inter Milan captain, Lautaro Martinez, is ready to sign a new deal with the neroazzurri, despite his current one still having two and a half years to run.

Liverpool’s main hope for a successful Mbappe pursuit
Exclusive: Monaco star’s Man Utd links, Chelsea star’s PSG return plus Ousmane Dembele signing analysis
In demand German attacker could snub Premier League clubs to stay in the Bundesliga

The striker, who 90Min report has 13 goals in 13 Serie A matches this season, had been the subject of interest from both United and Chelsea with the outlet also noting that his representatives had met with their Premier League counterparts during previous discussions.

Those talks evidently came to nothing and are unlikely to be replicated if these latest reports are accurate.

