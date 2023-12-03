The Argentina midfielder silenced the Etihad crowd with a sensational strike that bounced off the post and in.

Ange Postecoglou’s side came into this game with an endless list of injuries with many completely writing the North London club off.

It seemed like those predictions would be correct despite an early goal from Heung Min Son, as wave after wave of attacks were launched at the Tottenham goal.

Just minutes after putting his side ahead, an unfortunate deflection off of the South Korean’s knee ricocheted into his own goal.

Phil Foden then put City ahead with a smart finish after a silky move.

But the second-half took on a completely different complexion than the first with City not showing as much tenacity.

They were made to pay in the 69th minute when Giovani Lo Celso’s strike bounced off the post and in.

A delicious finish from Giovani Lo Celso 👏 pic.twitter.com/XYglND0D5s — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2023