Video: Ollie Watkins rescues point for Aston Villa with clutch late goal

The English striker has rescued a draw for his side with a last-minute header against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

It looked like Unai Emery’s side were heading for a loss on Sunday afternoon after Bournemouth took the lead thanks to Dominic Solanke in the 52nd minute.

But after throwing men forward, an Aston Villa cross was met by the head of Watkins as the ball flew past the Bournemouth goalkeeper.

Emery’s side are now fourth in the Premier League table with two crucial games against Arsenal and Manchester City on the horizon.

Ollie Watkins made it 2-2 in the last minutepic.twitter.com/Vj7V9OqKWf — FootColic ⚽️ (@FootColic) December 3, 2023

Video courtesy of DAZN.