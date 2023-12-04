It’s reported that Raphael Varane expresses the desire to remain at Manchester United beyond the closing of the January transfer window.

At 30 years of age, Varane has only started one of United’s last 11 matches, with Erik ten Hag preferring Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw as partners for Harry Maguire at centre-back.

Despite speculation about his future, Raphael Varane has reportedly shown no inclination to leave during the winter transfer window. His ambition of playing for Manchester United is being fulfilled, and he would only reconsider his stance if the club indicates that he is unwanted, per Manchester Evening News.

The Frenchman has proven his quality over a number of years, including for the Red Devils last season when he partnered Lisandro Martinez.

Last term he helped United record eight clean sheets in the 24 Premier League appearances he made. Whereas this season, he has started only four games and helped them keep one clean sheet.

You have to wonder why Varane isn’t being played more, even if he does have a strained relationship with the manager; conceding goals has been a huge problem for United across all competitions and perhaps the experienced defender could’ve helped that rearguard a little bit better than it’s performed so far.