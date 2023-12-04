Bernardo Silva challenges Manchester City teammates

Bernardo Silva has expressed that Manchester City’s players “need to look at ourselves” to rejuvenate their Premier League title defence.

Following the thrilling 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners have encountered a winless streak in their last three league games. This marks the first instance since March 2017, during Guardiola’s inaugural season, that City has failed to secure victory in three consecutive league matches.

Silva, the midfielder, stressed that every member of Manchester City’s squad must engage in self-reflection and consider what they can do better if the team is to have a chance at securing a record fourth consecutive league title.

“We need to look at ourselves. We need to also finish and kill the game as we had the chances. We were very dominant [against Spurs] – against Liverpool as well. It’s very frustrating and disappointing to finish this game with just one point,” he said in his post-match interview.

The Portuguese international is one of the most influential players in the Man City ranks so it does speak volumes when a key figure in the dressing room is challenging his teammates to be better.

As it stands, Guardiola’s men are three points behind Arsenal in first place, but that could change very quickly during the Christmas period.