Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo could be offered a pay rise at some point in the future, but it’s not currently something seen as urgent by the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Mainoo is currently tied down to a contract until 2027, meaning there’s no hurry to tie him down to a longer deal, though of course if he continues to impress in the first-team one imagines it would make sense for the club to improve his wages.

Mainoo has looked superb whenever he’s got on the pitch for Man Utd, having first caught the eye in pre-season with Erik ten Hag’s side before then missing the start of the campaign through injury.

Since getting back to fitness, however, Mainoo has once again looked calm, composed and intelligent with his play in the middle of the park, and at his age he can surely only continue to improve and potentially reach a very high level.

“I’m also told there is no hurry with regards to offering Kobbie Mainoo a new contract,” Romano said.

“There’s nothing imminent, but of course if he will keep playing well then it would be possible to give him a higher salary, but now it’s too early.

“Man United want him to keep going and then it will be time to discuss his salary. Still, his current deal expires in 2027, so there’s no urgency.”