Video: Scrappy Martinelli effort gives Arsenal the lead at Luton

The first shot on goal from Arsenal led to their first goal at a packed Kenilworth Road.

Gabriel Martinelli was left with the simplest of chances thanks to Bukayo Saka’s quick thinking, however, Luton only have themselves to blame as their comedy of errors allowed the visitors to profit.

It was no more than the visitors deserved after dictating much of the play in the opening exchanges.

Mikel Arteta will surely hope to see his team build upon that during the course of the game to cement top spot in the Premier League.

??| GOAL: Martinelli gives Arsenal the lead Luton Town 0-1 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/PtsdtsVExo — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 5, 2023

GOAL!!! Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka take advantage of a comedy of errors from Luton to set up Martinelli to slot home. As it stands Arsenal are five points clear!#beINPL #AFC #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/qPDDnVlk43 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 5, 2023

Pictures from Canal+ Foot Direct and beIN Sports