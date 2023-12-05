Video: Scrappy Martinelli effort gives Arsenal the lead at Luton

The first shot on goal from Arsenal led to their first goal at a packed Kenilworth Road.

Gabriel Martinelli was left with the simplest of chances thanks to Bukayo Saka’s quick thinking, however, Luton only have themselves to blame as their comedy of errors allowed the visitors to profit.

It was no more than the visitors deserved after dictating much of the play in the opening exchanges.

Mikel Arteta will surely hope to see his team build upon that during the course of the game to cement top spot in the Premier League.

