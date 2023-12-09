Michael Owen identifies manager odds on to get sacked as the ‘perfect’ man for Crystal Palace

The former Liverpool striker has claimed that Nottingham Forest would’ve sacked Steve Cooper ‘if it wasn’t for the fans’.

The English manager is under increasing pressure at Forest after a string of bad results leaves his side just four points outside the relegation zone.

Cooper’s side are coming off the back of four consecutive losses in the Premier League including a 5-0 defeat to Fulham on Wednesday night.

According to Sky Sports, the club was considering sacking the manager if Forest lost their clash with Wolves at Molineux but they managed to draw the contest 1-1.

Former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen has disagreed with this decision labelling it as ‘ridiculous’ and stated that Cooper ‘wont’ be out of work for long’.

‘I can’t get my head around today being make or break for Steve Cooper,’ he posted on X.

‘If it wasn’t for the fans’ love for him he’d be long gone. And if it happens, he won’t be out of work long.

‘The Crystal Palace job looks perfect for him.’