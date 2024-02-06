Manager now ‘reluctant’ to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson is the bookies’ favourite to be the next manager to leave his position in the Premier League.

The 74-year-old veteran is under massive pressure at Crystal Palace after the side slipped to 14th in the table, just five points from safety.

Consequently, there is an expectation that owner Steve Parish will part ways with Hodgson before the end of the season.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is reportedly lined up to replace the ex-England manager.

However, there could be a major hurdle for Parish to overcome when it comes to convincing the 44-year-old to make an almost immediate return to management.

And that is because, according to more recent reports, Cooper is ‘reluctant’ to replace Hodgson due to how little time there is left in the season.