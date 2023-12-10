(Video) Bruno Fernandes admits worrying reason for Bournemouth defeat

Bruno Fernandes admitted a lack of intensity was to blame for Manchester United’s latest defeat.

The Red Devils welcomed Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, and after beating Chelsea 2-1 earlier in the week, came in red hot favourites.

However, an abysmal performance against the Cherries that made you question if that really was the same side that outclassed Chelsea just a few days prior, United looked lost, even at home.

Suffering an embarrassing day at the office, goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Dango Ouattara, saw the side from the south coast run out resounding 3-0 winners.

And speaking to reporters after the game, United captain Fernandes gave a damning assessment of his own and teammates’ performances.

“We did many things wrong today,” the Portuguese midfielder said.

“All levels today, technically and intensity-wise. I think Bournemouth deserved to win the game today. They were more intense than us, they were more eager than us, they really deserved the result.

“We should have performed much better, we should have expected the intensity of their game. But obviously, as I said before, we underperformed our levels and that’s why we don’t get the result.”

Next up for United is a make-or-break Champions League group tie against Bayern Munich followed by a Premier League blockbuster at Anfield against arch-rivals Liverpool.

