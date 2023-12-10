Chelsea in talks to sign midfielder, transfer could cost them €40 million

Chelsea are keen on signing the Brazilian midfielder Estevao Willian.

According to a report from GOAL, the Blues are currently negotiating the possible transfer of the 16-year-old midfielder and the deal could reach up to €40 million.

The midfielder is currently 16 years old and the English club are hoping to negotiate the transfer now but the player will move to Stamford Bridge in 2025 when he turns 18. Real Madrid have executed a similar deal with Endrick and Chelsea are now looking to follow suit.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure an agreement with Palmeiras in the coming weeks. Willian is highly rated in South America and he is expected to develop into a quality player in the near future.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in top-class talents and they will hope that the Brazilian can develop into a key player for them.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be an attractive proposition for the youngster and it would be a major step up in his career. He is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing in Stamford Bridge and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

The reported €40 million transfer might look like a premium right now but the youngster could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

The report claims that Palmeiras will receive a fixed fee of around €20 million for the midfielder and the remainder of the fee will be in the form of bonuses, which will be triggered when the player scores a certain number of goals, gets a set number of call-ups to the Brazilian national team and his club appearances.