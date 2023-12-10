Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update

Pep Guardiola has revealed the extent of Erling Haaland’s injury after he missed his sides clash with Luton Town on Sunday.

It looked like there could be another upset on the cards after relegation-threatened Luton Town took the lead against the treble winners courtesy of an Elijah Adebayo header.

But Manchester City bit back in the second half with two goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish enough to get them the win.

City didn’t seem to pose as much of a goal threat as they usually do which can be linked to the absence of their star Norwegian striker.

Haaland wasn’t named in the matchday squad due to an injury with Guardiola revealing the extent of the issue after the game.

“Stress [on the] bone. Stress. Just stress,” he said via Manchester Evening News.

“Please don’t ask that his foot is broken. It’s just stress bone.

“He was not ready for this game, I don’t think he will be ready for Crystal Palace. Hopefully he can be ready for Saudi Arabia (in the Club World Cup). Week-by-week will dictate how he feels.”