Karim Benzema names his dream XI – snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has named his dream XI but has not included two of the greatest players of this generation – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Frenchman is one of the most decorated strikers in football, having won it all with Real Madrid. He spent 14 years of his career with the La Liga giants, scoring 354 goals and assisting another 165 in 648 appearances.

He moved to Saudi club Al-Ittihad in the summer on a free transfer and has continued his fine goal scoring form scoring 10 and assisting 4 in 16 games.

Benzema was asked to pick his dream XI for a segment on the club’s social media account and he swiftly named his team that did not include his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and his nemesis Lionel Messi.

He picked Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in goal. For the back four he went with three of his former Real Madrid teammates and one Barcelona man, picking Alves, Marcelona, Ramos and Pepe.

In the midfield he chose former United man Paul Pogba and Claude Makelele and ahead of them Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho.

Finally, he picked himself along with the Brazilian Ronaldo as the striking duo upfront.

Benzema’s dream XI (4-2-2-2) – Neuer; Alves, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Pogba, Makelele; Zidane, Ronaldinho; Benzema, Ronaldo