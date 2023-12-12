Leicester City approach Man United about signing their striker

Leicester City and Sunderland are reportedly poised to secure a loan deal for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo during the latter half of the 2023/24 season, per football insider.

Football insider sources have indicated that Erik ten Hag is eager to assess Diallo’s performance for Manchester United following his recovery from a serious knee injury. However, if Diallo fails to make a significant impact before the end of January, it is anticipated that Manchester United will approve another loan move for the Ivory Coast international.

Leicester, currently leading the Championship, and sixth-placed Sunderland have expressed interest in acquiring 21-year-old Manchester United winger Amad Diallo if he becomes available for a loan next month.

Other Premier League teams and European clubs are reportedly monitoring Diallo’s situation, setting the stage for a potential battle for his signature.

Diallo enjoyed a successful loan spell at Sunderland last season, contributing with 14 goals and four assists in 43 appearances. Now recovering from a serious knee injury, Diallo has recently returned to senior training with Manchester United. Both Leicester and Sunderland aim to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window.

Another spell in the Championship won’t do the Ivory Coast international any harm as he attempts to shake off rust after recovering from his injury. Diallo’s contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire in June 2025, with Manchester United holding the option to extend it for an additional year.