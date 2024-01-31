Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the futures of three Manchester United players, with the transfer news expert explaining that it won’t be easy for clubs to sign Marcus Rashford.

Meanwhile, Romano added that it now looks unlikely for Amad Diallo to leave Man Utd this January as he’s now part of Erik ten Hag’s plans after impressing in training recently.

Red Devils fans will also be pleased to hear that Romano doesn’t think there’s much to read into recent rumours involving Alejandro Garnacho and interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano is not convinced there’s much worth saying about top clubs like that scouting a well-known elite talent like Garnacho, so that should put some United supporters’ minds at rest about the threat of possibly losing the Argentine.

“After the recent Marcus Rashford controversy, I think his future could be the subject of some discussion this summer, but it’s important to clarify that it’s not something that will be decided now. I’m sure we’ll start hearing stories in the next weeks and months, but at the moment Manchester United are not thinking about it,” Romano said.

“It’s also not easy at all to sign a player like Rashford – a big name at Manchester United, on a big salary and long-term contract. It’s not a simple deal at all, so at the moment nothing is happening, nothing has been planned for the summer. In terms of possibility, yes, but it’s not something that’s been discussed or guaranteed yet.

“In other United news, it’s likely that Amad Diallo will stay at the club this January and have more of a first-team role. Erik ten Hag wanted him to stay and it’s the same for the club, so it’s likely.

“He’s training well, and is very determined to succeed at Man United despite constant rumours over a January loan exit. He’s expected to stay and be part of the rotations at Man United.

“I also don’t know anything about Alejandro Garnacho being a concrete target for clubs like Real Madrid and PSG, despite rumours. It’s obvious to link one of the best talents in the world with these clubs but there’s absolutely nothing now. He’s focused on Manchester United and obviously United are super happy for him.

“I think that scouting a player like Garnacho would be kind of crazy, all top clubs follow regularly big talents in big clubs, so there’s nothing into it.”

United have not been having the best season, but if they can get Rashford back to his best and keep talented young players like Diallo and Garnacho, there could still be a bright future ahead in the next few years.