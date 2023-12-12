Pep Guardiola brutally honest in his diagnosis of “unstable” Man City

Pep Guardiola has advised his team to ignore external opinions about their recent results, emphasising the need to stay focused amid a challenging season with key players absent.

Despite a temporary dip in form, the manager and players are determined to maintain composure and concentrate on their performances.

“A good result like last weekend, analyse it that we can still do better. We have to find the balance, not be so excited or at the same time don’t be so depressed,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

City’s current challenges, including the departure of key players, injuries, and suspensions, have impacted their performance compared to last season’s Treble-winning heights. With key players absent, Guardiola may utilise upcoming opportunities to assess new talents like Matheus Nunes and determine the squad’s depth for the demanding schedule ahead.

“When you have stable positions with many players in important games last season, the core of the team with these players we don’t have this season,” he told the media.

Wednesday’s match provides a platform for players to showcase their capabilities and stake a claim for regular inclusion as Manchester City attempt to get back into their ruthless rhythm which guided them to a treble last season. Their victory against Luton Town last weekend was their first Premier League win in their last five attempts, an extremely rare occurrence for Manchester City.