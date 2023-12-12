Chelsea make decision on the future of 23-year-old ace because of PL spending rules

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be shown the door when the transfer window opens next month.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are now looking to raise funds for their own signings and they are prepared to sell the 23-year-old England midfielder for the right price.

Gallagher is in the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and there were rumours that he could sign a new deal with the London club. It seems that he could now seal a surprise departure away from the club.

Chelsea are hoping to comply with the Premier League spending rules and therefore they need to raise funds in order to bring in new players during the January window. They have spent in excess of £1 billion over the last three transfer windows and they will need to cut down their spending now.

However, it is evident that Chelsea are in desperate need of quality additions. They should look to sign a quality striker in January and they have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen. It will be interesting to see who Chelsea and up with.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
24-year-old attacker linked with Man Utd United dreams of PL move
Real Madrid approach Aston Villa about signing 26-year-old playmaker
Daniel Farke confirms Leeds defender has been demoted to U21s

A club of their stature is expected to compete for major trophies but they have been quite underwhelming. They finished in the midtable positions last year and they have been quite mediocre this season as well.

Chelsea will be desperate to push for UEFA Champions League qualification and they need to bring in the right players in January.

More Stories Conor Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.