Chelsea make decision on the future of 23-year-old ace because of PL spending rules

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be shown the door when the transfer window opens next month.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Chelsea are now looking to raise funds for their own signings and they are prepared to sell the 23-year-old England midfielder for the right price.

Gallagher is in the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and there were rumours that he could sign a new deal with the London club. It seems that he could now seal a surprise departure away from the club.

Chelsea are hoping to comply with the Premier League spending rules and therefore they need to raise funds in order to bring in new players during the January window. They have spent in excess of £1 billion over the last three transfer windows and they will need to cut down their spending now.

However, it is evident that Chelsea are in desperate need of quality additions. They should look to sign a quality striker in January and they have been linked with players like Victor Osimhen. It will be interesting to see who Chelsea and up with.

A club of their stature is expected to compete for major trophies but they have been quite underwhelming. They finished in the midtable positions last year and they have been quite mediocre this season as well.

Chelsea will be desperate to push for UEFA Champions League qualification and they need to bring in the right players in January.