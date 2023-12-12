‘If I were Liverpool, I would buy him’: Reds urged to sign 21-year-old PL ace

Liverpool have been urged to sign the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Voetbal international journalist Suleyman Ozturk, the 21-year-old defender is the ideal successor to the Dutch international defender and Liverpool should look to secure his services.

“If I were Liverpool, I would buy him as a successor to Van Dijk. I really think he is the revelation of this season at Everton in the Premier League. He’s already leader in a defence at a club in big trouble. The fact that at 21 you play in the starting line up in a Sean Dyche team is not easy.”

Branthwaite has already established himself as an important player for Everton, and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. The 21-year-old is already operating at a high level, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is in his 30s and Liverpool might need to start planning for a future without him soon. Branthwaite would undoubtedly be a quality addition to the Liverpool defence, but negotiating a deal with their bitter rivals might not be easy.

In addition to that, Liverpool might need to invest in a more established defender when they are replacing their club captain. Branthwaite could develop into a world-class defender in future but right now he is an unproven talent who has not been tested at the highest level.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 21-year-old has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well. Everton will not want to lose a price prospect like him easily and they could demand a premium for him.

Liverpool certainly have the finances to pay big money for the defender, but there have been no reports linking them with a move for the Everton star yet.