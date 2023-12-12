“It’s emotional” – Jurgen Klopp “can’t wait” for Liverpool to use new weapon against Man United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he “can’t wait” to see Liverpool’s new Anfield Road Stand up and running this weekend when the Reds take on bitter rivals Man United at Anfield. 

The Merseyside club are set to play in front of Anfield’s biggest crowd for more than half a century against United on Sunday as the capacity will be increased to around 57,000 when the new stand is partially opened.

It will be Liverpool’s biggest league crowd since 56,202 watched Bill Shankly’s team draw 0-0 with Leicester City in the old First Division in April 1973. However, this is subject to approval from the Liverpool City Council, reports The Athletic.

On Monday night, Liverpool held a test event for the stand, which will determine whether it is functional for use.

The Anfield Road Stand under construction
Speaking at this event on Monday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he “can’t wait” to see the new stand up and running, stating that he will be “emotional to see”.

Klopp said via James Pearce:  “I love it – it’s unbelievable. When it started, I couldn’t imagine how it would look. Seeing it now, it’s emotional. This is an historical moment and I’m proud to be here tonight. What a beautiful new stand. I can’t wait for us to use it.”

The German coach will be hoping to use the additional noise when Man United come to town at the weekend and the extra fans will be a new weapon added to Anfield’s armoury.

