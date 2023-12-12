Man United team news: Varane and Hojlund in for Reguilon and Martial

It’s win or bust for Man United at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, as Bayern Munich come to town.

Erik ten Hag’s team selection has had to be spot on. Both Sergio Reguilon and Anthony Martial don’t make the XI – nor does Marcus Rashford – with the Dutchman bringing in Raphael Varane and Rasmus Hojlund in their stead.

The Danish striker has had some success in front of goal in Europe, in stark contrast to drawing a blank in the Premier League.

It’s clear that his manager will be resting any goalscoring hopes on his young shoulders and that of the electric wide-man, Alejandro Garnacho.

Old Trafford very simply has to become a horrible place for Bayern to play in order that United can progress at the expense of Copenhagen and Galatasaray, assuming the final score in that match is a draw.

Were either to win United can still book themselves a Europa League berth with a victory, and whilst that isn’t likely to be seen as something to celebrate, it would arguably be better than being out of Europe altogether.

Harry Maguire keeps his place at the heart of the defence and will be tasked with keeping his England team-mate, Harry Maguire, off the score sheet.

Bayern go into the match having lost 5-1 at the weekend to Eintracht Frankfurt, and there’s little doubt that Thomas Tuchel won’t accept a repeat performance.