Europa winner emerging as increasingly strong candidate to replace Ten Hag as Man Utd set deadline for decision

Former Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly emerging as an increasingly strong candidate to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The Spanish tactician has done some impressive work in the game down the years, most notably winning the Europa League during his time in charge of Sevilla, while he’s also shown he’s very capable of coaching at Premier League level after a decent spell in charge of Wolves.

It remains to be seen precisely what Man Utd will do with Ten Hag, but it seems Lopetegui is in contention to replace the Dutch tactician, and the club would ideally like a final decision to be made on this saga before the January transfer window, according to Relevo.

That doesn’t leave Ten Hag with much time to turn things around, and it’s far from ideal for him that his next test is a hugely challenging trip to take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Many United fans will be keen for a change, though one imagines there’ll also be a fair amount who don’t necessarily feel it’s the manager that’s the biggest problem at Old Trafford right now.

MUFC have a number of under-performing players who need clearing out, while the way the club is run has also been under the spotlight for some time.

Lopetegui could perhaps do better under these challenging conditions than Ten Hag has managed so far, however, so this looks like one to watch in the weeks ahead.