The FA in contact with Man City’s Pep Guardiola over England job with surprise start date in mind

The Football Association would ideally like to see Man City’s Pep Guardiola take over as the head coach of England should Gareth Southgate fail to win the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany next summer.

The current England boss has done well as the head coach of the Three Lions, guiding the squad forward to a World Cup semi-final and the final of EURO 2020, but he has failed to win anything with what many believe is England’s most talented squad for many years.

Guardiola would extract everything from this incredible group of players and according to Todofichajes, the FA remains in contact with the Spanish coach with regards to taking over the role after EURO 2024.

This is not the first time the Man City boss has been linked to the England role and it is clear the FA have marked him down as the man they want. Guardiola has yet to manage a national team and it is something he has talked about doing before his career comes to an end.

England is one of the few countries that could convince him to move away from the day-to-day club life, but starting after EURO 2024 would be a surprise as the 52-year-old has a contract at the Etihad until 2025.

It is uncertain what the Barcelona legend will do when that time comes but with a World Cup occurring in 2026, could Guardiola be leading the Three Lions into that tournament?