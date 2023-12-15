€15m loan fee agreed for international class Man United ace

Ahead of the January transfer window, Manchester United have moved quickly to get one deal done and dusted and ready to be signed off as soon as the Red Devils are able after the clocks strike midnight on the first day of next year.

By then, Erik ten Hag should know whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to being officially announced at the club, or perhaps he might already have been.

Either way, that particular appointment could be crucial to United’s aspirations for the rest of the transfer window and, consequently, for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

One player that won’t be taking part in any of their matches is midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

?? EXCLUSIVE: Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place. ?? Exclusive details: loan until June — buy option included for €15m potential package, add ons included. It’s NOT mandatory. Eintracht will also pay #MUFC a loan fee. pic.twitter.com/xniA1NMFRK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2023

The Dutch outcast has only played for 21 minutes under ten Hag so far this season according to WhoScored, so it’s no surprise that Fabrizio Romano has given a loan arrangement for van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt the ‘here we go’ treatment.

At 26 years of age, van de Beek has to be playing regularly if he wants to be part of the Dutch side at Euro 2024, as well as personally getting back to the form that saw him and his Ajax colleagues almost make it to the 2019 Champions League final after an enthralling campaign under ten Hag.