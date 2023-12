Video: Kulusevski buries second for Tottenham after Forest keeper’s howler

Nottingham Forest hadn’t long had a goal ruled out for offside before their keeper, Matt Turner, made an absolute howler to allow Dejan Kulusevski to extend Tottenham’s lead.

The custodian had kicked the ball straight to Kulusevski after being hounded by Son Heung-min.

The Tottenham man still had a lot to do and was even forced onto his weaker right foot, however, the power in his shot beat Turner at his near post to see Ange Postecoglou’s side go 2-0 up.

Kulusevski fires home after a GIFT from Turner! ?? pic.twitter.com/Z3SaFYcrep — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2023

GOAL!!! Dejan Kulusevski takes advantage of not one but TWO Matt Turner mistakes in the Forest goal.#beINPL #THFC #NFFC pic.twitter.com/zMIeMLmEDw — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 15, 2023

Kulusevski capitalizes on Turner's mistake, and Spurs extend their lead! ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/9xBmDsMqoY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer