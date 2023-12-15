Video: “So much more to come” – Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou sends out ominous message

After a fairly routine 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the Premier League.

Thanks to goals from Richarlison, his third in two games, and Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs are level on points with fourth-placed Man City, albeit having played a game more.

Despite having Yves Bissouma sent off in the Friday night clash, Tottenham were hugely pleasing on the eye, and the Australian noted in a post-match interview how pleased he was with the progress of his team.

“There’s just so much more to come,” he told Gary Neville.

