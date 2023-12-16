Video: Roy Hodgson can’t help but laugh at Pep Guardiola after dramatic late equalizer

The Crystal Palace manager was spotted laughing at Pep Guardiola as his side came from behind in a dramatic game.

The treble winners now only have one win in their last six games after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead before Rico Lewis doubled their advantage just after the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled a goal back in the 76th minute before a Michael Olise injury-time penalty sealed a shock draw.

The Crystal Palace manager Hodgson couldn’t help but chuckle at Guardiola’s reaction on the sideline.

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.