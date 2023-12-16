Video: Roy Hodgson can’t help but laugh at Pep Guardiola after dramatic late equalizer

Crystal Palace FC Manchester City
The Crystal Palace manager was spotted laughing at Pep Guardiola as his side came from behind in a dramatic game.

The treble winners now only have one win in their last six games after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish gave Pep Guardiola’s side the lead before Rico Lewis doubled their advantage just after the break.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled a goal back in the 76th minute before a Michael Olise injury-time penalty sealed a shock draw.

The Crystal Palace manager Hodgson couldn’t help but chuckle at Guardiola’s reaction on the sideline.

